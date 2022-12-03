Insider Buying: Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Insider Purchases £9,009.84 in Stock

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating) insider Liz Shanahan acquired 14,532 shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £9,009.84 ($10,778.61).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance

LON IHC opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,637.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.98. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 133 ($1.59).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Inspiration Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

