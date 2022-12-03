Insider Selling: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $12,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,236.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR opened at $15.16 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -180.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $12,441,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

