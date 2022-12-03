Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $15,633.20 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $15,633.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 553,795 shares in the company, valued at $670,091.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $27,261.20.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $30,749.60.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,199.20.

BLND opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLND. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 61.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 42.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,081,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 1,210,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 35.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after buying an additional 4,815,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 62.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

