Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Senior Officer Sells C$58,695.75 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,051,827.84.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE:FFH opened at C$786.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$682.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$674.03. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of C$568.32 and a 52 week high of C$791.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($4.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($35.96) by C$31.20. The firm had revenue of C$8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 111.4900004 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Fairfax Financial

FFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$900.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

