Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CAO Sells 24,218 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FWONK. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Formula One Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Formula One Group by 421.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 739.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

