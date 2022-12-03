Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CAO Sells 24,218 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Formula One Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FWONK. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Formula One Group
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
Further Reading
