Insider Selling: Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Director Sells 46,500 Shares of Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$63,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 495,500 shares in the company, valued at C$678,835.

Frank Stephen Borowicz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

On Thursday, November 24th, Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 5,300 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total transaction of C$7,738.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$77,500.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 3,500 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$5,600.00.

Hemisphere Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE HME remained flat at C$1.44 during midday trading on Friday. 27,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,759. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.84 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.46 million and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Hemisphere Energy

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$1.45 price target on Hemisphere Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

(Get Rating)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.