Insider Selling: Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hilltop Stock Down 0.4 %

Hilltop stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTH shares. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

