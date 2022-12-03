Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Sells 26,400 Shares of Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,688 shares in the company, valued at C$2,221,182.

On Thursday, November 24th, Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$529,000.00.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$22.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.43. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.98.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

