Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Sells 26,400 Shares of Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,688 shares in the company, valued at C$2,221,182.
Daniel Thomas Macinnis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 24th, Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$529,000.00.
MAG Silver Trading Up 2.0 %
MAG Silver stock opened at C$22.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.43. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
