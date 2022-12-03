Insider Selling: Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Sells $39,750.00 in Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Motorcar Parts of America Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.