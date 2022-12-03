Insider Selling: Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Sells $39,750.00 in Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

About Motorcar Parts of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 147.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 688,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 409,506 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth about $3,367,000. 325 Capital LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 25.0% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,032,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 206,286 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 191,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.8% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,204,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 140,795 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.