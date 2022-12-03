Insider Selling: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Sells $19,941.25 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) EVP James M. Colestro sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $19,941.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 24.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 481.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 90,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 84.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 614,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.