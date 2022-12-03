Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $3,745,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $3,688,500.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $3,685,500.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $3,571,500.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,649,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $3,100,572.02.
- On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00.
Pinterest Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. 9,896,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,625,881. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 355.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $41.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Pinterest by 65.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 52.3% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Pinterest by 6.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
