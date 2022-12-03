Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Sells 5,625 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Owens sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $140,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TMCI opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 36.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after buying an additional 174,080 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

