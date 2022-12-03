Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

INTC stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

