International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $148.67 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day moving average of $134.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

