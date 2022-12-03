International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Trading Down 4.2%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. 722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
International Container Terminal Services Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35.
International Container Terminal Services Company Profile
International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals serving the shipping industry. It provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Container Terminal Services (ICTEF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for International Container Terminal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Container Terminal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.