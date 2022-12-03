International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of International Media Acquisition worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $554,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $852,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 50.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 404,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMAQ opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

