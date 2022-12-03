InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 22,095 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

