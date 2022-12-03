InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 4,977 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 317.8% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

