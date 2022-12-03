InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 6,240 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 214.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,154 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,485,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

