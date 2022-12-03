InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,801 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,436,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,417,000 after purchasing an additional 318,975 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total transaction of $1,920,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total transaction of $1,920,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 141,104 shares in the company, valued at $24,635,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,750 shares of company stock worth $40,056,578. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $172.43 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

