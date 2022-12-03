InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $383.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $564.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $337,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,921 shares in the company, valued at $46,918,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

