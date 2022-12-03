InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,927 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in STERIS by 2.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.0% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

STERIS Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE STE opened at $191.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,744.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.