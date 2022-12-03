InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

