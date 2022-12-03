InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $856,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after buying an additional 603,423 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,038,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $445.61 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.11.

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,929 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

