InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,640 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 119,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 92,787 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,222,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,215,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the period.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

