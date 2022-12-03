InterOcean Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 357.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $306.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

