Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Cut by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $49,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $272.25 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.21. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

