Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE VBF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,365. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

In other Invesco Bond Fund news, Portfolio Manager Todd Schomberg purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

