Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS remained flat at $21.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

