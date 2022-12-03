Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

IHIT opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

