Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance
IHIT opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.84.
Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.