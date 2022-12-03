Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the October 31st total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ QQQJ traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.57. 149,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,120. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 477.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

