Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the October 31st total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ QQQJ traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.57. 149,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,120. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $34.28.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
