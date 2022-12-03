Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VVR opened at $3.88 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 193,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 81.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

