Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE VVR opened at $3.88 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
