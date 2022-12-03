Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:IVCB remained flat at $10.24 during midday trading on Friday. 153,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVCB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $2,995,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $3,992,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $5,087,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $1,974,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $1,997,000.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

