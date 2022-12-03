Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Short Interest Update

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Investec Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 540 ($6.46) price objective on the stock.

Shares of IVTJF remained flat at $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. Investec Group has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

