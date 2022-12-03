Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,400 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 1,635,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 431.3 days.

Investor AB (publ) Trading Up 1.9 %

IVSBF traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $19.05. 144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,295. Investor AB has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74.

Get Investor AB (publ) alerts:

About Investor AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Read More

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.