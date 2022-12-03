IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Argus boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 24.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Price Performance

About IQVIA

Shares of IQV traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.73. The stock had a trading volume of 880,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,896. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.55 and its 200 day moving average is $211.13. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.