Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Short Interest Update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,810,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 17,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 25.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.00. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

