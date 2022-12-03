iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Coury Firm Asset Management LLC

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,293 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.41 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
