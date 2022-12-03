iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.94 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

