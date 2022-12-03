iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 679,556 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

