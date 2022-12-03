iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 418,468.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 611,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after buying an additional 610,964 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 61,473 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,599,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 27,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

EWH stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

