iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

