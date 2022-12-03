iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWD opened at $158.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

