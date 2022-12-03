iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $188.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

