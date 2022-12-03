iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.1% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $125.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

