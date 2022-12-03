iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Lifted by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 743.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after acquiring an additional 618,858 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,005,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 152,852 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,909,000 after purchasing an additional 129,437 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $182.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.93. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

