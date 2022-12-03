iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,404,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $442,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF opened at $182.36 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $222.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.82 and its 200-day moving average is $177.93.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

