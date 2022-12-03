iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 235,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,508,788 shares.The stock last traded at $256.66 and had previously closed at $257.00.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.42.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.