iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 162.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,090 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $257.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.53.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.