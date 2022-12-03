iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,977 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 27.1% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 467,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $408.71 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.37.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

